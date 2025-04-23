Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan's Central Bank describes manat's nominal exchange rate in non-oil sector

Economy Materials 23 April 2025 10:19 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Central Bank describes manat's nominal exchange rate in non-oil sector

Follow Trend on

Evez Hasanov
Evez Hasanov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ The nominal effective exchange rate of the manat in the non-oil and gas sector strengthened by 1.8 percent in March 2025 compared to the same month last year, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) told Trend.

The CBA said that in recent months, volatility in external factors affecting inflation has increased.

According to the IMF, in March of this year, the commodity price index decreased by 2.7 percent monthly and increased by 2.6 percent annually, while the weighted average annual inflation of trading partners was 9.6 percent compared to the same month last year, added the bank.

To note, the refinancing rate has been kept unchanged at 7.25 percent, the lower limit of the interest rate corridor at 6.25 percent, and the upper limit of the interest rate corridor at 8.25 percent by the decision of the CBA Board of Directors.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more