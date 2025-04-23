Azerbaijan's Central Bank describes manat's nominal exchange rate in non-oil sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ The nominal effective exchange rate of the manat in the non-oil and gas sector strengthened by 1.8 percent in March 2025 compared to the same month last year, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) told Trend.

The CBA said that in recent months, volatility in external factors affecting inflation has increased.

According to the IMF, in March of this year, the commodity price index decreased by 2.7 percent monthly and increased by 2.6 percent annually, while the weighted average annual inflation of trading partners was 9.6 percent compared to the same month last year, added the bank.

To note, the refinancing rate has been kept unchanged at 7.25 percent, the lower limit of the interest rate corridor at 6.25 percent, and the upper limit of the interest rate corridor at 8.25 percent by the decision of the CBA Board of Directors.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel