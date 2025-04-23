Kazakhstan identifies Pakistan as strategic partner in South Asia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. Kazakhstan views Pakistan as an important partner in South Asia, said the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during a meeting with the Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Armed Forces, General Asim Munir, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, issues related to defense cooperation, military education, and the development of bilateral ties were discussed.

Tokayev mentioned that there is a positive trend in the bilateral relations. According to the president, both sides have significant potential to strengthen economic ties, including in trade, transportation, and logistics.

In turn, Munir conveyed greetings from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, to the head of state. The Chief of Army Staff noted the positive trend in the interaction between the defense ministries of Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

The interlocutors underscored the critical necessity of amplifying the momentum for collaborative synergies and fully leveraging the extant opportunities across diverse economic sectors that align with mutual interests.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel