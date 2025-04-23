Iran wants to rapidly develop relations and cooperation with Azerbaijan - Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ Iran wants to further develop the potential between the two countries by seriously and rapidly increasing cooperation and relations with Azerbaijan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at today's coordination meeting on his upcoming visit to the country in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, there are mutual relations and ties between the two countries and their peoples.

"Considering the consultations carried out and the preparations made, it is hoped that this visit will strengthen relations and significantly simplify and accelerate cooperation between the state, private, and public sectors in the fields of economy, trade, culture, tourism, and politics," he pointed out.

Previously, Deputy Chairman of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture Hossein Pirmoazen said that the visit of the Iranian president will take place on April 27.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel