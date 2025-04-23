AFEZ delegation visits China (PHOTO)

A delegation from Alat Free Economic Zone Authority (AFEZA), headed by the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Valeh Alasgarov undertook a business trip to China. During the visit, AFEZA participated in the China-Azerbaijan Industry and Investment Cooperation Promotion Conference.

In his speech, Mr. Alasgarov highlighted the favorable business environment offered by AFEZ, including its unique legislative framework, fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, and availability of industrial land plots with ready-to-use on-site and off-site infrastructure and utilities. He invited Chinese manufacturing companies to take advantage of these opportunities. During the B2B meetings, several Chinese companies expressed their interest and stated their intention for future cooperation.

Mr. Alasgarov also held a meeting with representatives of Chinese company Sunsync, which has expressed interest in establishing a solar panel production facility in the Alat Free Economic Zone. Both parties discussed prospects for future cooperation.