Economy Materials 23 April 2025 11:11 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, China ink deal on international multimodal transportation
Photo: World Bank

BEIJING, China, April 23. On April 23, in Beijing, with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, the "Agreement on International Multimodal Transportation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of China" was signed, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and China's Minister of Transport Liu Wei.

