Chinese expert narrates Azerbaijan's vital role in Middle Corridor development

BEIJING, China, April 23​. Azerbaijan plays a key role in the Middle Corridor development, Kang Jie, Associate Research Fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told journalists, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is the most important player in that initiative. I have visited the port of Baku and was impressed by the standard of modernization and its capabilities on the digitalized supply chain," he noted.

According to him, against the background of the global trade war, China and Azerbaijan will have more opportunities to expand cooperation within the framework of the development of the Middle Corridor.

To note, the Middle Corridor connects the container rail freight networks of China and the European Union countries through the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

The multilateral multimodal transport infrastructure connects the ferry terminals of the Caspian and Black Seas with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The Middle Corridor contributes to the increase in cargo flow from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and in the opposite direction.

The block train running along this corridor delivers goods from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

