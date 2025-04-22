Tajikistan, Global Partnership for Education discuss boosting education financing

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 22. Tajikistan’s Finance Minister Faiziddin Kahhorzoda met with the leadership of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) in Washington to discuss expanding cooperation in education financing, Trend reports via the Tajik ministry.

The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding a spectrum of strategic imperatives, encompassing equitable, inclusive, and high-caliber educational financing, the augmentation of early childhood education frameworks, pedagogical professional development, enhancement of educational infrastructure, and the integration of advanced digital learning ecosystems.



Tajikistan has been engaging in collaborative synergies with the Global Partnership for Education since the year 2005. Throughout this timeframe, a total of 12 initiatives, aggregating over $86.8 million in funding, have been executed with the objective of optimizing educational ecosystems, elevating literacy metrics, and fortifying the robustness of the educational framework.



Kakhkhorzoda expressed gratitude to GPE for its invaluable support and reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to enhancing collaborative synergies in critical domains of the education sector.

GPE constitutes a consortium of global stakeholders collaboratively engaging in initiatives aimed at enhancing educational outcomes on a worldwide scale. Situated within the World Bank framework, it represents the singular global entity exclusively dedicated to the financial facilitation of educational initiatives in emerging economies.