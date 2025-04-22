Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan explore major investment projects at Turkistan industrial park

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 22. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the SPK Turkistan industrial park, where six investment projects worth a total of 36.5 billion tenge (approximately $69.4 million) are being implemented, Trend reports.

"Production has been established for sprinkler and drip irrigation systems, agricultural tractors, school, medical, and office furniture, interior doors, and industrial refrigerators. As part of the next phase of the park's development, the construction of 112 facilities on an area of 70 hectares is planned, along with the launch of 13 new projects worth 39.7 billion tenge (approximately $75.4 million)," stated the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also viewed an exhibition of Kazakhstani manufacturers representing the space industry, mechanical engineering, metallurgy, construction, light industry, food production, and chemical industries.

Moreover, the distinguished guests were shown automobiles, agricultural and household equipment, medical devices, industrial batteries, furniture, textiles, clothing, and other high-value-added products.

The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, is in Kazakhstan in an informal capacity. During his visit, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited several sites, including the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum in Turkestan, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.











