Kyrgyzstan advances Kambarata HPP-1 preparations

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 22. The preparation works for updating the feasibility study (FS) and developing the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Kambarata hydropower plant-1 (HPP-1) in Kyrgyzstan are progressing on schedule and are expected to be completed by May this year, said Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, Trend reports.

He made the statement during a meeting with Anna Bjerde, Managing Director for Operations at the World Bank, held in Washington, D.C., on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG).

Kasymaliev emphasized that the Kyrgyz government is currently financing the preparatory phase of the project from its own resources.

“The signing of the historic State Border Agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan marked a crucial step toward building mutual trust, good neighborly relations, and regional stability, while also improving the investment climate in Central Asia. A similar agreement was earlier signed with Uzbekistan. The successful resolution of long-standing border issues creates a solid foundation for the implementation of the strategically important Kambarata HPP-1 project,” Kasymaliev said.

The cabinet chairman also expressed strong hope for active support from the WB, particularly during the bank’s board of directors meeting in the second half of 2025, where potential financing for the project will be considered.

In response, Bjerde reaffirmed the World Bank's readiness to support the regional initiative. “You can count on us for the Kambarata HPP-1 project,” she stated.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides participated in a signing ceremony for an agreement to implement a rapid emergency response mechanism in Kyrgyzstan.

