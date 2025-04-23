Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, China sign plan for joint promotion of 'Belt and Road' initiative

Emin Aliyev
BEIJING, China, April 23. On April 23, in Beijing, with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, the "Cooperation Plan for Joint Promotion of the 'Belt and Road' Initiative between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of China" was signed, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and the Chairman of China's National Development and Reform Commission, Zheng Shanjie.

