Pakistani journalist Malik Ayub Sumbal pays visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. International observer of Chinese Central Television (CCTV), political analyst Malik Ayub Sumbal, visited Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani journalist visited the tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers. Visiting the Alley of martyrs and Second Alley of Honorable Burial, he honored the memory of martyrs.

The journalist visited Shusha, Khankendi, and Aghdam as part of the visit. Malik Ayub Sumbal visited Mehmandarov's mansion in Shusha, Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, monuments that were shot, “Khan gizi” spring, Vagif's mausoleum, and Jidir Duzu. He was briefed on the construction works being carried out in the city.

Malik Ayub Sumbal visited Garabagh University in Khankendi and reviewed the activities of the higher educational institution. Afterwards, he visited the Asgaran fortress, built in the 18th century by the order of Karabakh ruler Panahali Khan and considered a bright example of Azerbaijani architecture. The journalist was informed about the history of the fortress.

Sumbal visited the grave of Khurshidbanu Natavan in Aghdam's Imaret Complex, Juma Mosque. He also witnessed restoration and rehabilitation works carried out in Sarijali village.

As part of his visit to Azerbaijan, the journalist visited the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and met with young volunteers and employees. Sharing his impressions about his trip to Karabakh, he praised the reconstruction and construction works being carried out in the region.

At the meeting, Sumbal answered the questions of the youth. The sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest. The journalist noted that the activities of volunteers make a great contribution to the development of society and support sustainable development.

Malik Ayub Sumbal is the author of the book “From Tovuz to Karabakh: A Comprehensive Analysis of War in South-Caucasus”. His article on the contribution of national leader Heydar Aliyev to the development of modern Azerbaijan was published on the website of Il Nodo di Gordio, a renowned Italian think tank.