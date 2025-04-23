Baku, Beijing to evaluate renewable energy needs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and the Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute of China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the development of renewable energy and power system planning, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry, the memorandum outlines plans to carry out studies on integrating renewable energy sources into the national grid after 2028.

Based on the findings, the sides aim to identify technically and economically viable solutions and prepare corresponding proposals. The first phase will assess the demand for renewable energy, followed by research on integrating the projected capacity into the transmission network.

As part of President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to China, six agreements were signed in the field of renewable energy cooperation.

The documents cover the development of solar power plants with a combined capacity of 260 MW, a 100 MW floating solar station, a 30 MW battery energy storage system, the construction of an offshore wind farm with a minimum capacity of 2 GW, another 2 MW wind energy project, and broader collaboration on renewable energy and electricity system planning.