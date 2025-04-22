Iranian official stresses importance of nation's president's visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22.​ The visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan is of great importance, said Spokesperson for the Iranian government Fatemeh Mohajerani, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran today, Mohajerani mentioned that the president's jaunt to Azerbaijan is all about strengthening the ties that bind the two nations.

She emphasized that the visit, scheduled for this week, presents an opportunity to explore and strengthen relations, including diplomatic and economic ties.

The Vice President of Iran's Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, Hossein Pirmoazen, confirmed that the Iranian president's visit will begin on April 27.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel