Iran strives for effective lifting of sanctions against country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22.​ Iran wants the sanctions imposed on the country to be effectively and noticeably lifted in the indirect nuclear talks with the US, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to her, Iran is following two important issues in the nuclear talks with the US: the lifting of sanctions and the improvement of the population's well-being.

Mohajerani added that since the start of indirect talks between Iran and the US on the nuclear issue, it has had a positive impact on the country's currency market and raised expectations. Iran will further improve economic stability by increasing international cooperation.

Speaking about the opinions put forward about the possibility of transferring Iran's enriched uranium reserves to a third country, including Russia, the Iranian official noted that a number of issues in the nuclear talks are Iran's red lines, and these issues are not being discussed.

As for Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the country is of great importance to Iran, and both of them have close cooperation in the nuclear field, she reminded.

The second round of negotiations between Iran and the US was held on April 19 under the chairmanship of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The second round of talks between Iran and the US was conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi. The third round of these indirect talks is scheduled for April 26.

On April 12, the first indirect talks between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's nuclear program took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The discussions were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Whitkoff. Sources indicate that the talks were conducted in a constructive and respectful atmosphere.

In addition, the US imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018 in relation to Iran’s nuclear program. These sanctions have affected Iran's oil exports and have included more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals.

