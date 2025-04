BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. China and Azerbaijan are strategic partners, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Guo Jiakun said, Trend reports.

“In recent years, thanks to the personal attention and efforts of the two presidents, China-Azerbaijan relations have maintained stable growth due to deepening political mutual trust, successful cooperation within the framework of the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative and effective international coordination,” he said at a briefing.