Iran ready for deal with US if its interests are taken into account - Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Iran is ready to reach an agreement with the United States on its nuclear program, provided that its national interests are taken into account, Iranian President Mahmoud Pezeshkian said at a meeting with the governors of the country's regions, Trend reports.

"As for negotiations with the United States, we are ready for an agreement within a certain framework and subject to compliance with national interests," Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian president added that if Washington refuses to negotiate on equal terms, Tehran will go its own way.