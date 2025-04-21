Turkmenistan’s top legislative official arrives in Kazakhstan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 21. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, has arrived in Kazakhstan, Trend reports, citing the press office of the president of Kazakhstan.

Berdimuhamedov was warmly greeted at Turkestan Airport by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During his visit, informal discussions are scheduled, along with tours of several prominent landmarks in the city.

To note, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan share a common approach to the promotion of regional development and the integration processes in Central Asia in the regional context. Kazakhstan's multifaceted foreign policy and Turkmenistan's neutral posture act as a stabilizing force and protective shield for the other countries in the region, thereby promoting a politically stable external environment. They have been consistently enhancing their economic and trade partnerships. The bilateral commerce volume has increased by fourfold in a mere five years. In 2023, it achieved a new peak of $563 million, which is a 28 percent increase from the previous year. The commercial turnover for the first half of 2024 was $237.2 million.

