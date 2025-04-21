Another group of ex-IDPs gets keys to native Ballija village homes in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, April 21.​ Families arriving today in the village of Ballija, located in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district, have been officially handed keys to their new apartments, Trend reports.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Rehabilitation, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Khojaly and Aghdara districts, a total of 21 families comprising 83 individuals have returned to their homeland as part of the ongoing resettlement program.

Speaking at the key handover ceremony, Telman Karimli, executive director of the service, noted that all necessary conditions have been established in Ballija to support the phased return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs). He added that employment opportunities for the resettled families remain a priority.

Residents expressed gratitude for the state’s comprehensive care and support. After receiving their keys, the families moved into their new homes.

Another piece of good news is that the village of Ballija is fully equipped with electricity, natural gas, drinking water, and high-speed internet. To date, including the newly arrived families, a total of 157 families — or 742 individuals — now reside in the village.

To recall, from 1992 to 2020, the village of Ballija was under the occupation of the Armenian Armed Forces and was under the control of the separatist regime calling itself the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic". During this period, an Armenian army weapons depot was established in this village. It was liberated as a result of local anti-terrorist measures on September 19–20, 2023.

