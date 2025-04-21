Another group of former IDPs returns to homeland in Sarijali village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, April 21. Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has returned to their native lands, with families arriving in the village of Sarijali in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district on April 21, Trend reports.

Keys to newly built private homes were handed over to 34 families comprising 141 individuals during a formal ceremony.

The event was attended by representatives of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, as well as the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

Currently, about 40,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Along with former internally displaced persons, they include people working on the implementation of projects in the region, as well as those performing official duties in local subdivisions of certain state structures, employed in the resumed work of health care, education, culture, tourism, industry and energy institutions.

