EAEU approves financial support mechanism for agricultural sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 22. The EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) countries will launch a mechanism for financial support of farmers, Trend reports via the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As reported by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration, this mechanism provides for the subsidization, from the EAEU budget, of interest rates on loans and credits issued by financial institutions.



"To date, the Commission, together with the member states, has begun work on amending the regulatory and legal framework of the EAEU, including the development of a draft regulation, which will define the main conditions of the financial assistance mechanism and the criteria for selecting cooperative agro-industrial projects," stated the ministry.

The results will be announced at the next EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) meeting in the second half of the year.

Overall, the application of financial support mechanisms in the agro-industrial complex will allow Kazakhstani farmers, in cooperation with businesses from EAEU countries, to develop their own technologies, build effective supply chains, and ensure resource provision.