Aramco, BYD to collaborate on low-carbon transport solutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Aramco and BYD have signed a Joint Development Agreement to explore potential collaboration in new energy vehicle (NEV) technologies, Trend reports.

The agreement was concluded between Saudi Aramco Technologies Company (SATC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aramco, and BYD, a leading global manufacturer of NEVs and power batteries.

The collaboration aims to support the development of innovative solutions focused on improving energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact. It will bring together the research and development capabilities of both companies in an effort to advance technology within the NEV sector.

Ali A. Al-Meshari, Senior Vice President of Technology Oversight & Coordination at Aramco, said the agreement reflects Aramco’s commitment to advancing lower-carbon transport solutions. “Aramco is exploring a number of ways to potentially optimize transport efficiency, from innovative lower-carbon fuels to advanced powertrain concepts,” he noted.

Luo Hongbin, Senior Vice President of BYD, highlighted the importance of joint efforts in driving innovation. “We expect that SATC and our R&D capabilities in new energy vehicles will support the development of solutions that combine high performance with a lower carbon footprint,” he said.

Both companies stated that the initiative supports broader global efforts to address climate and energy challenges.