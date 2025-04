BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. A book of condolences in connection with the death of the Pope has been opened at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Baku, Trend reports via the press service of the Apostolic Prefecture of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan.

You can leave an inscription in the book of condolences from April 22 through April 26, including 10:00 to 12:00 and from 15:00 to 18:00.