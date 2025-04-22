Kyrgyzstan designates national maritime register operator

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 22. Marine Register company has become the national maritime register operator of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the country.

The selection process was conducted following the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution No. 113, dated March 4, 2025.

According to the ministry, this move is part of efforts to strengthen Kyrgyzstan's international presence in maritime shipping and enhance the country's competitiveness.

The National Operator must have at least 51 percent of its capital owned by Kyrgyz citizens. The operator will operate without government funding and will collaborate with state bodies, including the Ministries of Economy and Transport, to set tariffs and collect registration fees, a portion of which will be directed to the state budget.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a procedure for selecting the National Maritime Register Operator as part of the country’s integration into the international maritime system.

The Marine Register limited liability company was re-registered in the legal entity registry of the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan on February 21, 2025. The director is Bekjan Musaev.