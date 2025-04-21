China has become the fourth largest trading partner for Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. China has become the fourth largest trading partner for Azerbaijan, and its share in the country's foreign trade has reached 7.9 percent. It is also the leader in imports, with its share amounting to 17.69 percent, President Ilham Aliyev said in an exclusive interview with China's Xinhua news agency, Trend reports.

Emphasizing that there is still a huge untapped potential, which has not yet been implemented, the head of state stressed: I do believe that the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the two countries is an important mechanism for deepening bilateral economic ties, identifying promising areas of cooperation and consolidating them further in the legal plane. Timely implementation of the Commission's decisions will be key to the success of our efforts.