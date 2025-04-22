Baku and Beijing: strategic partnership yields real outcomes

Azerbaijan-China cooperation emerges as a driver of economic growth across Eurasia.

The strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China has long moved beyond formal diplomacy, now extending across nearly every key sector - from political dialogue and transport logistics to cultural exchange and international security. Built on mutual trust at the highest level, steady economic progress, and shared respect for sovereignty, this partnership has become one of the most dynamic pillars of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy.

Over the past decades, Azerbaijan has steadily developed strong ties with China - ties that have grown stronger over time and now stand at the level of a full-fledged strategic partnership. But what makes this relationship stand out is not just its depth, but its momentum. In the 21st century, it’s rare to see such a resilient, multi-layered dialogue that blends political resolve, economic pragmatism, and genuine mutual respect. Yet this is exactly what defines the relationship between Baku and Beijing.

A major driver of this progress has been the close personal relations between the two countries’ leaders. In recent years, President Ilham Aliyev and President Xi Jinping have met on several occasions - each meeting not only celebrated past achievements but also laid the groundwork for future cooperation. At the July 2024 Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, the two sides signed a document that formally marked a new phase in their relationship - one of strategic partnership. More than symbolic, this move reflects years of trust-building, coordinated work, and shared strategic interests.

Looking back, the foundations of this relationship were laid as early as 1994 during Heydar Aliyev’s official visit to China. Since then, successive Azerbaijani leaders have continued to deepen cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev’s visits in 2005, 2015, and 2019 each expanded the agenda further, showing Azerbaijan’s long-term commitment to working closely with China.

An upcoming visit by President Aliyev to Beijing is expected to carry that momentum forward. The visit will not only reaffirm the strong ties between the two countries but also provide a platform for new initiatives - in trade, tourism, education, and security. Azerbaijan has made clear its interest in strengthening cooperation across all sectors, and signs point to China being equally open to deepening the partnership.

The economic side of this relationship is already delivering impressive results. Bilateral trade grew by more than 20% in just one year. China has become Azerbaijan’s largest source of imports and its fourth-largest trading partner. These aren’t just statistics - they reflect real-world economic alignment, seen in logistics projects, business ventures, and joint investments.

From the start, Azerbaijan has supported China’s Belt and Road Initiative - not with words, but with action. This includes developing the Middle Corridor transport route, investing in infrastructure, and coordinating trade routes. Geography gives Azerbaijan a natural advantage, but what really matters is the political will to turn location into opportunity. That’s why the two countries are now working closely to strengthen Eurasia’s transport connectivity.

The political dimension is equally significant. Azerbaijan consistently backs China’s position on Taiwan and the “One China” principle. In return, China strongly supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity - especially important in the post-conflict environment of the South Caucasus. This mutual support has transformed the relationship into more than cooperation - it’s a genuine political alliance, even without a formal framework.

Tourism and cultural ties are also gaining momentum. Chinese citizens can now visit Azerbaijan visa-free. Azerbaijan has opened a permanent tourism office in China, and 2026 is set to be declared the Year of Azerbaijani Tourism in China - all signs of growing people-to-people engagement. Because true diplomacy isn’t just built in meeting rooms - it happens between cultures, among people.

Education and culture form another strong link. Thanks to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the two countries are expanding their cooperation in areas like education, healthcare, and the arts - from exhibitions to joint academic initiatives.

Finally, on the international stage, Azerbaijan is keen to deepen its engagement with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and has announced plans to upgrade its status within the SCO. China’s support in this effort is deeply valued. Both countries believe that global security and stability aren’t abstract concepts - they’re real-world challenges that developing countries must help shape and take responsibility for.

In short, the relationship between Azerbaijan and China isn’t a passing trend, a one-off project, or a diplomatic formality. It’s a well-planned, long-term partnership built on mutual respect, shared interests, and a common vision for the future. And with every new step forward, these ties only grow stronger - setting an example of how two countries with different histories and geographies can work together to build a shared tomorrow.

Emin Aliyev

Editor-in-Chief, Trend News Agency