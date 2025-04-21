Earthquake strikes Southern Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21.​ An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck the Sepidan County in Fars Province, located in southern Iran, at 14:12 (GMT+4), Trend reports.

The seismic event, originating at a depth of 6 kilometers, was documented by the National Seismology Center affiliated with Tehran University's Geophysics Institute.



At this juncture, regulatory bodies have yet to disseminate any data pertaining to structural impairment or casualties.

