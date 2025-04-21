Azerbaijan to allocate one-time material aid to Second World War veterans - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed an order to provide one-time financial assistance to individuals who participated in World War II (1941-1945), as well as to widows of fallen or deceased veterans and others honored for their service during the war, Trend reports.

Under the directive, in connection with the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, one-time financial assistance will be provided to several categories of individuals in recognition of their service and sacrifice. Veterans who took part in the war will receive 2,500 manat ($1,469). The same amount will be allocated to the widows of soldiers who died during or after the war, as well as to individuals who were awarded orders and medals for their selfless labor on the home front during that period.

Additionally, one-time assistance of 1,250 manat ($734.6) will be granted to employees of special units who carried out assignments in the interest of the army and navy within the rear areas of combat fronts or operational zones of naval forces during the war, to recipients of medals and badges for the defense of Leningrad, and to participants in the siege of the city.

The funds totaling 3.2 million manat ($1.8 million) will be allocated from the presidential reserve fund, as outlined in the 2025 state budget.

The Cabinet of Ministers, along with the ministries of finance and labor, has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of the payments.

The victory over fascism was realized by the Azerbaijani populace, akin to numerous other nations, at the expense of their lifeblood, the forfeiture of substantial material assets, and significant privation. Among the 57 million fatalities attributed to World War II, a staggering 27 million were individuals from the Soviet demographic, with over 300,000 Azerbaijanis.

