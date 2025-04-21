Azerbaijan, PowerChina swap views on renewables sector projects (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with President of the PowerChina Group Wang Bin, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

Meanwhile, it was noted at the meeting that attracting investors to the energy sector of Azerbaijan, increasing the efficiency of renewable energy, and the share of alternative energy sources in the energy sector are important issues in the country's economic development strategy.

The parties exchanged views on cooperation with the PowerChina Group, attracting investments to the energy sector, and implementing joint projects in the field of renewable energy.