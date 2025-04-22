Türkiye joins ranks of countries producing communications satellites - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. With TURKSAT 6A, which has more than 80 percent of its parts produced locally, Türkiye has become one of 11 countries capable of producing its own communications satellites, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his speech at the launch ceremony of Turkey's first communications satellite Turksat 6A, Trend reports.

The Turkish President noted that the creation of the Turksat 6A satellite is the result of twenty years of intensive and persistent work.

"Thanks to this revolutionary project, Türkiye now has a national satellite communications platform," he said.

Erdogan noted that with the launch of the Turksat 6A satellite, the audience reach of Turkish satellites will increase from 3.5 billion to 5 billion people.