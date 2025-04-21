Azerbaijan’s diaspora head engages in key discussion with Pakistani journalist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, Fuad Muradov met with Pakistani journalist, geopolitical analyst Malik Ayub Sumbal, Trend reports.

The Chairman of the Committee, sincerely welcoming the guest, highly appreciated the journalist's activity in informing the international community and countering misinformation about Azerbaijan. He emphasized that informing about the consequences of Armenian vandalism against religious and cultural monuments of Azerbaijan is an important step in bringing these realities to the world.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Malik Ayub Sumbal talked about his visit to Karabakh, emphasizing the large-scale reconstruction and construction works in the liberated territories. He emphasized that he would continue his activities on wider coverage of Azerbaijan's just position in foreign media, dissemination of objective information about the country, and exposing Armenia's provocations.

Malik Ayub Sumbal is the author of the book “From Tovuz to Karabakh”. The book reviews the history of Azerbaijan over the past 30 years and analyzes the current geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus. The publication is one of the first books written on this topic after the 44-day Second Karabakh War.