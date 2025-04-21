President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on expanding territory of Balakhani Industrial Park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the expansion of the territory of the Balakhani Industrial Park, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must take measures within three months to transfer 18,415 hectares of land located in the Balakhani settlement of the Sabunchu district of Baku city and used by the Baku Solid Waste Incineration Plant to the use of "Tamiz Shahar" Open Joint Stock Company with the right to lease and must inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and resolve other issues arising from this decree.

The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the Baku City Executive Power, and the Azerbaijan Investment Holding must take necessary measures to resolve issues arising from this decree.

Balakhani Industrial Park was established by Order No. 1947 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated December 28, 2011. Balakhani Industrial Park, including an area of 10.15 hectares, is administered by Tamiz Shahar OJSC. Balakhani Industrial Park is a region equipped with essential infrastructure and managerial resources for entrepreneurship, utilized for the production of competitive goods and services through the implementation of contemporary technologies, hence fostering the advancement of sustainable business practices. To guarantee sustainable and effective resource utilization while minimizing waste, production, waste treatment (recycling), and service facilities are being constructed in the Balakhani Industrial Park.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel