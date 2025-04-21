Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. At an open court hearing on criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including preparation and waging aggressive war, genocide, violation of laws and regulations waging war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, Arkady Ghukasyan named the leaders of the Khojaly genocide: Serzh Sargsyan and Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan, Trend reports.

