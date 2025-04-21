Next trial date for persons accused of many crimes against Azerbaijani people announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. As reported, at an open court hearing on criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including preparation and waging aggressive war, genocide, violation of laws and regulations waging war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, Arkady Ghukasyan named the leaders of the Khojaly genocide: Serzh Sargsyan and Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan, Trend reports.

The hearings held at the Baku Military Court were presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and a panel consisting of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). Each of the accused was provided with an interpreter into the language of their choice, as well as defense attorneys.

Present at the review hearings were the accused and their defense attorneys, some of the victims, their legal successors and representatives, as well as prosecutors in charge of public prosecution.

The next court hearing is scheduled for April 24.