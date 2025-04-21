Kyrgyzstan, Bahrain forge stronger ties through high-level talks

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 21. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa discussed the development of cooperation in political, economic, and cultural spheres, Trend reports via the President's administration.

In the course of the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of increasing contacts at all levels and implementation of joint projects that will lay the foundation for the progressive development of relations between Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain.

The sides expressed interest in the implementation of joint projects and strengthening contacts at all levels.

Sadyr Zhaparov noted that this visit is the first in the history of relations between the two countries at the level of the head of state, and expressed confidence in its significance for the further development of partnership. In conclusion of the meeting, S.Zhaparov invited the King of Bahrain to pay a visit to Kyrgyzstan.