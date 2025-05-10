Turkmenistan hosts energy conference honouring Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. On the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the birth of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan organized a conference in Ashgabat titled 'Heydar Aliyev – Energy Diplomacy: in Solidarity for a Green World', the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan told Trend.

It was highlighted that the ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, Gismat Gozalov, provided a comprehensive overview of the life and legacy of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev. He emphasized Heydar Aliyev’s exemplary statesmanship, his dedicated service to the prosperity of Azerbaijan, and his significant role in elevating the country's standing on the international stage. Ambassador Gozalov underscored that as the founder of modern Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev played a pivotal role in shaping the nation's energy strategy and laid the groundwork for Azerbaijan’s emergence as a key actor in the global energy market. He recalled the visionary leadership demonstrated by Heydar Aliyev in the energy sector, particularly highlighting the landmark "Contract of the Century," which, during the early years of independence, greatly contributed to strengthening Azerbaijan’s economic and political influence. The Ambassador further noted that major energy infrastructure projects—such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, and Baku-Supsa pipelines—were initiated under Heydar Aliyev’s leadership, solidifying Azerbaijan’s position as a reliable partner in ensuring global energy security. Addressing the topic of renewable energy, Ambassador Gozalov emphasized that Heydar Aliyev’s forward-looking approach to environmental protection and energy diversification laid a robust foundation for Azerbaijan’s ongoing transition toward green energy. He concluded by affirming that the strategic energy policy envisioned by the National Leader continues to be successfully implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The Ambassador also underscored the significant outcomes of COP29, highlighting Azerbaijan’s active engagement in international cooperation on climate change. He noted that Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29 stands as one of the most important global events of 2024 and represents a natural extension of the country's strategic commitment to transitioning toward a green economy. In his remarks, the Ambassador also drew attention to the 14 key initiatives proposed by Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29, alongside the numerous events conducted, decisions adopted, and agreements signed during the conference.It was further noted that the World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit, held as part of COP29, featured high-level discussions on a wide range of critical global issues, including environmental protection, climate finance, sustainable investment, energy, peace, science and technology, food security, urban development, and gender equality. The Ambassador emphasised the broad international participation in these sessions and the introduction of impactful new initiatives across multiple sectors. Among the major outcomes of the conference, he highlighted the establishment of a new climate finance target as a landmark achievement of COP29.In his speech, G. Gozalov also touched upon Azerbaijan's role in global and regional cooperation in the fight against climate change. He drew attention to the cooperation with the countries of Central Asia and the Organisation of Turkic States within the framework of COP29.

He emphasized that, at the initiative of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a strategic partnership agreement on renewable energy was signed between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. As part of this partnership, a landmark project will be implemented to transmit clean energy to Europe via an undersea cable across the Caspian Sea. He further noted that new regional cooperation initiatives in the fields of climate and innovation have been advanced within the frameworks of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) and the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Programmes, alongside discussions on environmental and transport-related challenges in the Caspian Sea region. Additionally, the Ambassador highlighted the key achievements and statistical data resulting from COP29. He provided participants with an in-depth overview of Azerbaijan’s green energy strategy, underscoring the country’s significant progress and future prospects in the development of alternative energy sources. Concluding his remarks, the Ambassador once again underlined Azerbaijan’s active and growing role in the global response to climate change and its contribution to ensuring environmental sustainability and ecological balance at the international level.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ahmed Gurbanov, stated that Heydar Aliyev is recognized as the founder of Azerbaijan’s modern energy strategy, known for his foresight and wisdom. The policy he initiated has not only strengthened the country’s economic independence but has also made a significant contribution to the development of international cooperation in the energy sector.

The conference featured remarks by several distinguished participants, including the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Turkmenistan, Ahmet Demirok, the Ambassador of the United Kingdom, Stephen Conlon, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nurlan Nogayev. Contributions were also made by Dmitry Shlapachenko, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan,Kakha Imnadze, the UN Secretary-General Special Representative and Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, and Ahmet Anil Alishbah, representative of the "Chalik Energy" company.

In addition, the conference included a video address by Fariz Ismayilzade, Member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Vice-Rector of ADA University. In his remarks, Ismayilzade emphasized the strategic significance of the political legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in today’s geopolitical landscape, particularly underscoring the need to continue his visionary approach to modern energy diplomacy. All speakers paid tribute to the memory of Heydar Aliyev, reflecting on his enduring contributions to the region. They discussed key strategic initiatives in the energy sector, the importance of environmental security and the green economy, and the critical role of regional and international energy cooperation in fostering sustainable development. In his speech, Kaha Imnadze particularly highlighted the transformative impact of Azerbaijan’s energy projects, while also sharing personal reflections on Heydar Aliyev, drawn from his time as an aide to former Georgian President Eduard Shevardnadze.

As part of the conference program, a video presentation was held featuring archival footage of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, along with video materials highlighting Azerbaijan’s accomplishments in the field of alternative energy, key achievements from COP29, and relevant chronological statistical data.

The event continued with an official dinner reception, during which guests were treated to performances of classical compositions by renowned Azerbaijani and worldwide composers, creating a refined and culturally rich atmosphere. The conference was attended by ambassadors accredited to Turkmenistan, representatives of international organizations, officials from various institutions, as well as delegates from leading energy companies and members of the media.