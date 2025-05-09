Azerbaijani State Security Service celebrates 102nd birth anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. On the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the birth of the honorary head of the Azerbaijani security agencies, the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Chief of the State Security Service (SSS), Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, and the employees of the Service deeply commemorated the dear memory of the great personality in the Alley of Honor, laying wreaths and bouquets of flowers at his grave, a source in the service told Trend.

The memory of the prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also honoured and bouquets of flowers were laid at her grave.

Later, at the event held in the assembly hall of SSS, the dear memory of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, and our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, was first commemorated with a minute of silence, and the National Anthem was played later.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of SSS, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, first spoke in detail about the 25-year long honorable activity of the Great Leader in the security agencies, the exceptional services of the Great Leader in the development of this institution, as well as the decisive steps taken towards the nationalization of the security organization, noting that the idea of loyalty to the people and the state laid by Heydar Aliyev in these agencies is always taken as a basis by the personnel of the Service.

Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev stated that the period when the National Leader Heydar Aliyev led Azerbaijan was written in golden letters in the history of the country, accompanied by the comprehensive development of all areas in the Republic, the continuous progress and rise of Azerbaijan, as well as the formation of a statehood strategy, the strengthening of the national idea and the consolidation of independence.

Emphasizing that under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continues the policy line of the Great Leader, Azerbaijan is confidently stepping towards new heights and significant achievements have been gained in all areas, the Chief of the Service said that the activities of the security agencies have also risen to a qualitatively new level with the attention and care of the head of the state and that the duties assigned to the employees of SSS shall continue to be performed with dignity.

Then the event continued with other speeches, and awards were presented to employees who distinguished themselves in the service.

