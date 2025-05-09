Participants of "Anatolian Phoenix - 2025" Joint Exercise depart for Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Azerbaijan Army servicemen and aviation vehicles have departed for the fraternal Republic of Türkiye to participate in the "Anatolian Phoenix - 2025" International Search and Rescue Exercise to be held in the city of Konya, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

A group of Azerbaijan Air Force personnel, along with Su-25 attack aircraft, will represent the country in the international exercise, which brings together military participants from multiple nations.