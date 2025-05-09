Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Participants of "Anatolian Phoenix - 2025" Joint Exercise depart for Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Azerbaijan Materials 9 May 2025 20:40 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Azerbaijan Army servicemen and aviation vehicles have departed for the fraternal Republic of Türkiye to participate in the "Anatolian Phoenix - 2025" International Search and Rescue Exercise to be held in the city of Konya, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

A group of Azerbaijan Air Force personnel, along with Su-25 attack aircraft, will represent the country in the international exercise, which brings together military participants from multiple nations.

