Azerbaijan’s National Aerobic Gymnastics and Baku Championships finish on high note (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The 9th National Aerobic Gymnastics Championship and Baku Championship have ended at the Heydar Aliyev Sports Concert Complex in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Athletes competed in individual, trio, and group events organized by age categories.

The schedule included individual performances by younger competitors, followed by trio routines featuring athletes from various age groups — including children, teenagers, youth, and adults.

The participants who performed were presented with medals, diplomas, and gifts by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

