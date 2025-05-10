EBRD updates on progress in renewable energy projects in Western Balkans (Exclusive)

Photo: EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is ramping up its efforts to support the green energy transition in the Western Balkans with over €1.35 billion in investments. Through a combination of renewable energy projects, policy support, and innovative technologies, the EBRD is helping to drive decarbonization and private sector investment across the region.

