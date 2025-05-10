Iran inks deal to boost production at Paranj oil field
Iran has signed an agreement to boost production at the Paranj oil field in southwestern Iran. The deal, involving the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), Mapna Oil & Gas Development Company, and Ghadir Electricity & Energy Investment Company, was signed on May 9 during the 29th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy