Iran inks deal to boost production at Paranj oil field

Iran has signed an agreement to boost production at the Paranj oil field in southwestern Iran. The deal, involving the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), Mapna Oil & Gas Development Company, and Ghadir Electricity & Energy Investment Company, was signed on May 9 during the 29th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register