EBRD greenlights water infrastructure project in Tajikistan’s Yavan

Photo: EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved the concept for a project aimed at enhancing the water infrastructure in Yavan, Tajikistan. The initiative includes a sovereign loan and grant funding, totaling up to 4.8 million euro, to support critical upgrades to the city’s water supply.

