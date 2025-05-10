Azerbaijan State Water Agency seeks bids to purchase submersible pump units

The United Water Supply Service of Big Cities has announced a tender for the purchase of submersible and electric deep subartesian pump units. Participation in the procedure costs 450 manat ($264.7), and proposals must be submitted by 17:00 (GMT+4) on June 3, 2025, when the bids will be opened.

