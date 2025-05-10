Presidents of Uzbekistan and Russia discuss current agenda of bilateral relations

Photo: Official website of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. On May 9, as part of the program of events in Moscow, a meeting was held between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

At the beginning of the conversation, the heads of the two states exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Second World War.

The issues of further expansion and strengthening of Uzbek-Russian relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance were discussed in the context of the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of the President of Russia to Uzbekistan in May last year.

The importance of taking coordinated measures aimed at maintaining the dynamics of trade, economic and investment cooperation was emphasized.

Particular attention was paid to accelerating the preparation and implementation of projects in priority sectors of the economy, as well as stimulating cooperation ties between regions.

Fruitful humanitarian exchanges, primarily in the fields of culture, art, science and education, were noted with deep satisfaction.

The leaders of Uzbekistan and Russia also exchanged views on issues on the international agenda.