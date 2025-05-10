Tajikistan sees growth in milk production in 2M2025
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tajikistan recorded a rise in milk and meat production in the first two months of 2025, while egg output declined. The country produced 130,000 tons of milk and 35,600 tons of livestock and poultry, reflecting year-on-year growth
