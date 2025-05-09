Kazakhstan steers economic progress in CIS arena in early 2025

Photo: Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States

Kazakhstan is coming out strong with its economic performance in the early months of 2025, according to new figures released by the Interstate Statistical Committee of the CIS. The country has recorded steady growth across key socio-economic indicators, including a 4.8 percent rise in GDP and notable surges in industrial production and freight transport volumes. Retail trade remains resilient despite a moderate slowdown, while inflation and producer price increases remain relatively contained. These figures highlight Kazakhstan’s strong economic momentum and position it among the leading performers in the CIS region at the start of the year.

