Turkmenistan sees shifts in ATM access and consumer usage patterns

Turkmenistan's ATM network remains largely stable, with 2,132 machines in operation as of May 1, 2025, according to the Central Bank. While the total marks a slight decline from early 2024, key institutions like Dayhanbank continue to dominate ATM coverage, especially in urban centers like Ashgabat.

