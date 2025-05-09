ACWA Power reports surge in Q1 2025 net profit
Photo: ACWA Power
The boost stemmed mainly from higher income from development and construction management services, notably procurement margin and services income from ongoing projects (SAR 502 million).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy