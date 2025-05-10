Azerbaijani Labor Inspection Service to purchase audit, certification services via tender

The State Labor Inspection Service of Azerbaijan has announced a tender for training, auditing, and certification services to meet ISO standards 9001:2015, 45001:2018, and 37001:2016. The participation fee is 155.5 manat ($91.47), with proposals due by 17:00 (GMT+4) on June 5, 2025.

