UAE boosts import of Azerbaijani non-oil products in 1Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10.​ Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $19 million to UAE from January through March 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee shows that this figure grew by $5.5 million (40.2 percent) year on year.

Over the reporting period, exports of non-oil products to the UAE amounted to 2.47 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports.

Thus, UAE ranked seventh among the top importers of Azerbaijani oil. At the same time, the volume of trade transactions between Azerbaijan and UAE from January through March of this year amounted to $33.2 million, which is $10.4 million (45.6 percent) more than in the same months of 2024. During the reporting period, trade turnover with UAE amounted to 0.28 percent of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover.

From January through March of this year, exports of products from Azerbaijan to the UAE amounted to $20.8 million, which is $6.8 million (48.8 percent) more than in the same period of 2024. Also, from January through March of 2025, import transactions worth $12.4 million were carried out from the UAE to Azerbaijan, which is an increase of $3.6 million (40.6 percent) year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover grew by 24.3 percent and amounted to $12 billion from January through March 2025.

Over the past year, the country's exports grew by 6.7 percent, or $401.75 million, to $6.4 billion, while imports increased by 52.6 percent, or $1.9 billion, to $5.7 billion.

The foreign trade surplus for the reporting period amounted to $722.9 million, which is $1.5 billion, or 3.1 times less than the same period of last year.