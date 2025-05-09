Uzbekistan’s cottonseed oil production soars in early 2025

Uzbekistan’s refined cottonseed oil production saw impressive growth in the first quarter of 2025, with output rising to 33,100 tons, a significant 13,479-ton increase compared to the same period in 2024. This surge highlights the expanding momentum in the country’s agricultural processing sector, especially in the processing of cotton by-products.

